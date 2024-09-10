Begin typing your search...

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Sep 2024 7:53 AM GMT
    Stray dogs menace: Dog mauls girl child in Ayappakkam in latest incident in Chennai
    So far, 303 stray dogs have been vaccinated and dewormed through these camps. (Illustration by Ritwikkh Roy)

    CHENNAI: The number of dog attacks continues to increase in the city after a girl was bitten by a dog at Ayappakkam on Tuesday.

    According to Thanthi TV report, a Labrador pet dog suddenly attacked her as she was carrying sweets to neighbour.

    The neighbors on hearing the commotion, quickly intervened and rescued the girl.

    She sustained severe injuries on her hand and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

    Further details awaited.

    Chennaidog bite incidentAyappakkamLabrador
    Online Desk

