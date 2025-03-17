Stray dog menace at Chennai airport increases, causes distress among passengers

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport authorities have deployed workers equipped with sticks to chase away the dogs, as the stray dogs menace has become increased at the city airport.

Last year, following multiple complaints, Chennai airport associated with Blue Cross and Animal Welfare Board to capture and sterilise over 40 stray dogs.

This step helped to decrease the stray dogs menace at the airport.

However, recently the problem of stray dogs has increased at the airport, creating inconvenience for passengers, especially those driving two-wheelers, as well as staff and security personnel.

Passengers have uploaded photos of this situation on social media, drawing the authorities attention.

After receiving complaints, the authorities have stated that measures have been taken to curb the problem and staff has been appointed for monitoring it.