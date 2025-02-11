Stray cattle in Shenoy Nagar obstructs traffic, pedestrians

CHENNAI: Despite a hefty penalty levied against cattle owners for allowing their animals to loiter on the road, stray cattle continue to pose a threat to the people.

Residents of Shenoy Nagar complain about the usage of a disputed and abandoned property that’s being used as a cow shed, which has become a nuisance to everyone in the locality.

Though complaints were raised to the civic authorities they failed to address the issue. “The cattle owner has been tying the cows and calves in the land at the entrance to a dead-end lane causing obstruction. A garbage bin located at this spot was removed after petitions were filed by the residents and the cows were also confined within the land for a few days. However, the owner somehow influenced the GCC officials and restored it in this street corner. The cattle roaming on the street graze the garbage and cause a mess on the road at night,” fumed a resident of Ayyavoo Second Lane, Shenoy Nagar.

Walking and commuting on this road has become a challenge, as stray cattle obstruct the way. Additionally, the area is filled with cow dung and urine, creating a health hazard for the animals and residents.

“Not only residents but also the cows are living in an unsanitary environment. Also, the compound wall where the cattle is tied up can collapse any time and injure them. The Corporation is now planning to construct cow shelters across the city. It would be the right time for the authorities to take action, impound the cattle, and levy a fine on the owner,” said Raghukumar C, a civic activist.

When contacted, a senior GCC official said: “The construction of cattle shelters will be completed by the end of this month. Later, steps will be taken to impound cows and buffaloes in the newly constructed shelters. So, owners are advised to follow the guidelines issued recently.”