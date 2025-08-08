Stolen luxury car recovered after OLX sale; tow truck seized in Chennai theft case

CHENNAI: The Vyasarpadi police has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly stealing a white Honda civic car using a hired tow truck, following a planned online sale via OLX. The vehicle was recovered intact.

The complaint was filed by Raphael (63), an auto workshop owner from Vyasarpadi.

On August 1, Rani (60) left her car at his workshop for repairs.

Raphael parked the car on nearby road, from where it was later stolen.

Police discovered that an individual named Pradeepraja had advertised the stolen car on OLX.

The accused, Arvind (20) from Veppur taluk, Cuddalore district, contacted the advertiser and negotiated the purchase for Rs 1.25 lakh without demanding ownership documents or keys.

Arvind then rented a private tow truck, hauled the vehicle away, and hid it in Vyasarpadi.

Arvind was arrested after investigation and the stolen car was recovered along with the tow truck used in the crime being confiscated.

Arvind was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police are searching for Pradeepraja (the OLX advertiser) and other suspects linked to the theft.

"Unverified online purchases of vehicles without documentation enable such crimes. Citizens must exercise extreme caution while dealing with online marketplaces," warned the police.