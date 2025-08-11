Stir by cleanliness workers: Ally CPM raises heat on TN government

CHENNAI: The CPM, a key ally of ruling DMK, on Monday said the concept of outsourcing went against social justice and urged the state government to abandon it and treat vacancies under state services as openings for permanent jobs and recruit personnel through the public service commission.

Referring to the protest here by conservancy workers for over 10 days opposing privatisation of sanitation operations by Chennai Corporation, 'Theekathir,' the official organ of the CPM, said in an editorial that the party's state secretary, P Shanmugam, has met the workers and has extended support to them.

Usurping the rights of workers in the name of privatisation, consolidated pay and so on --as regards government job opportunities in Tamil Nadu-- cannot be accepted, Shanmugam has said.

The workers, seeking permanent jobs, oppose outsourcing mooted in areas including Tondiarpet in Chennai. They continue to protest in front of Ripon Buildings, the headquarters of the Chennai Corporation.

The parties, including CPM, have strongly supported the conservancy workers who oppose privatisation.

"In Madurai corporation too, conservancy work has been handed over to a private firm," the CPM's Tamil mouthpiece said, adding that several protests have been staged opposing the private company that has been exploiting the workers.

Private companies taking up work, including conservancy operations, pay a pittance to workers, who are not covered under statutory and social welfare schemes.

Under such circumstances, the news that recruitment of personnel for services in the Tamil Nadu government and State PSUs is set to be outsourced is shocking, Theekathir said.

Outsourcing of permanent jobs in state services is on the rise gradually, and in particular, outsourcing of job openings in the health department is increasing.

Also, arrangements such as consolidated pay, honorarium and work under an outsourced agency are against social justice as no system of reservation is followed.

Hence, the Tamil Nadu government must completely give up outsourcing and must recruit personnel for permanent jobs under state services through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, and this is necessary.

"This is not only an issue related to employment opportunities but also related to the future of society."

Meanwhile, the protesting workers on Monday met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay at his party headquarters in Panaiyur here, during which the latter extended them all support, including legal assistance.