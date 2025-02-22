Stir at Samsung worsens; 14 workers suspended, CITU to stage one-day shutdown by workers in Kanchi

CHENNAI: The workers’ strike at Samsung’s unit near Chennai is seemingly coming to a head, with the company suspending 14 more employees on Thursday and the CITU announcing a one-day shutdown in support of the protesting employees.

CITU Kancheepuram district secretary and Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) president E Muthukumar said on Friday that the workers at various industrial units in the district would go on a day-long shutdown in support of the protesting Samsung and SH Electronic workers.

The Samsung workers have been on a sit-in strike since February 5 after the management suspended three office-bearers of the union. Even as the tripartite talks were being held by the Assistant Labour Commissioner, tension prevailed at Samsung India’s factory in Sunguvarchathram on Thursday morning, as workers forced out contract workers in the production section and staged a protest. Following this, the management suspended 14 on Thursday.

“We demand that Samsung management revoke the illegal suspension and recognise SIWU. If not, we will intensify the protest,” he said while addressing a protest in support of the Samsung workers in Kancheepuram, adding that traders have extended their support for it.

CITU state president A Soundararajan warned that SIWU would intensify protests if the government fails to intervene to get justice for the 17 suspended workers in the conciliation meeting scheduled on February 24. Samsung should respect labour law by revoking the illegal suspension and holding talks with SIWU, he said.

“The next round of the conciliation talks will be held on February 24. We hope there will be a resolution to the ongoing protest. If the talks fail, we will intensify our protest. We demand the government to intervene and take action against the company, which refuses to act as per the law,” he said.

A Samsung India spokesperson said, “A certain section of workers once again illegally tried to disrupt operations and industrial peace [on Thursday]. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities by workers that disrupt industrial stability and peace at the workplace. It is important for all employees to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will face disciplinary action after due process.”