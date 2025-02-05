Stella Maris college hosts ICON 2025 to connect academia with industry

CHENNAI: Stella Maris College (SMC) recently hosted ‘ICON 2025’, an academia-industry connect programme in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The two-day event, inaugurated by Principal Stella Mary, Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar, and M2P Fintech co-founder R Prabhu Rangarajan, brought together industry leaders, academics, and government representatives.

The event featured a series of expert talks by industry leaders, a symposium, followed by interactive sessions for students and faculty members, and the Corporate Networking Zone that enabled students to connect with organisations representing multiple verticals.