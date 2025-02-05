Begin typing your search...

    Stella Maris college hosts ICON 2025 to connect academia with industry

    The two-day event, inaugurated by Principal Stella Mary, Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar, and M2P Fintech co-founder R Prabhu Rangarajan, brought together industry leaders, academics, and government representatives

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Feb 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-05 00:30:23  )
    Stella Maris college hosts ICON 2025 to connect academia with industry
    X

    The two-day event, inaugurated by Principal Stella Mary, Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar, and M2P Fintech co-founder R Prabhu Rangarajan, brought together industry leaders, academics, and government representatives

    CHENNAI: Stella Maris College (SMC) recently hosted ‘ICON 2025’, an academia-industry connect programme in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

    The two-day event, inaugurated by Principal Stella Mary, Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar, and M2P Fintech co-founder R Prabhu Rangarajan, brought together industry leaders, academics, and government representatives.

    The event featured a series of expert talks by industry leaders, a symposium, followed by interactive sessions for students and faculty members, and the Corporate Networking Zone that enabled students to connect with organisations representing multiple verticals.

    Stella Maris collegeICON 2025
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick