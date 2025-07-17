Stealth frigate INS Nilgiri arrives in Chennai for Maiden visit

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy’s newest stealth frigate, INS Nilgiri, made a historic maiden visit to Chennai on Wednesday, her very namesake state.

Heralded as a momentous occasion, the ship’s arrival symbolises a powerful union of sea and mountain, invoking the legacy of the Nilgiri Hills.

Commissioned on 15 January 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, INS Nilgiri is the lead vessel of the Project 17A (P‑17A) class of stealth guided-missile frigates.

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau and built indigenously at Mazagon Dock, Mumbai, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, the ship exemplifies India's maritime self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Measuring 149 metres in length with a displacement of around 6,670 tonnes, the vessel boasts reduced radar cross-section and infrared signatures, undeniable enhancements over the earlier Shivalik class.

Its armaments include 16‑cell Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles, eight BrahMos anti-ship cruise missiles, a 76 mm OTO Melara gun, along with close-in weapon systems and torpedo launchers.

Propulsion is provided by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) system, enabling speeds of up to 32 knots and offering a range exceeding 5,500 nautical miles at economical cruising speed.

Commanded by Captain Nitin Kapoor, the ship swiftly joined the Eastern Naval Command, arriving at her home port of Visakhapatnam in June.

The Chennai stopover, timed in her first deployment cycle, marks both a symbolic and operational milestone, cementing ties with Tamil Nadu—the inspiration behind her name.

Naval sources stated that she will also undergo ceremonial and diplomatic engagements during her stay, reinforcing the region’s strategic maritime importance. As one of seven P-17A frigates planned for commissioning between 2024 and 2027, INS Nilgiri stands at the forefront of India’s expanding naval might.