Stalker arrested after repeatedly threatening former collegemate in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman and threatening her to accept his proposal at Adyar on Sunday.

The arrested person was identified as R Ajay of Minjur. Ajay and the woman had studied together in college and were friends, but the woman snapped ties with him after learning about his criminal antecedents. However, he kept pestering her over the phone and also in person to continue the friendship and started stalking her.

Recently, Ajay rang up the woman over the phone and threatened her with dire consequences if she ignored him. Following this, the woman alerted the police control room on August 21. After an inquiry, the woman was told to file a complaint at the local police station.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Sastri Nagar police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Prevention Act. The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.