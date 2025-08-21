Stalin to launch expansion of Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme in Chennai on Aug 26

CHENNAI: CM Stalin will inaugurate the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme in Chennai on August 26.

In this phase, the scheme will be launched at St Joseph's Primary School in Mylapore, Chennai, on Tuesday, benefiting 3.05 lakh students daily, according to Daily Thanthi.

The scheme initally launched on September 15, 2022, at Adimoolam Municipal Corporation Primary School, Madurai, provides free breakfast to government school students.

It was later expanded on August 25, 2023, at a government primary school in Thirukuvalai, covering 18.5 lakh students in 30,992 schools across the state.

On July 15, 2024, the scheme was extended to 3,995 government-aided primary schools in Tiruvallur district, benefiting 2.23 lakh students.

The initiative has since inspired similar programmes in states like Telangana, and even Canada has adopted it.

On March 14, 2025, the government announced further expansion to cover over 3 lakh students in 2,430 government-aided primary schools in urban areas.