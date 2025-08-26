Stalin, Punjab CM launch expansion of CM’s Breakfast scheme in Chennai

CHENNAI: Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme, part of the flagship initiatives of the DMK government.

CM Stalin, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who took part in the event, served food to children at St Joseph’s Primary School, Mylapore, marking the launch of the scheme.

The expansion marks the 5th phase of the scheme’s implementation, which is set to benefit 3.06 lakh more children belonging to 2,429 schools.

With the fresh launch today, a total of 20.59 lakh children will benefit from the CM's Breakfast Scheme in the state.

Government spokesperson P Amudha had informed on Monday that appropriate steps were taken to prepare the breakfast at a centralised kitchen in a hygienic manner.

"The prepared dishes viz. Pongal, kichdi, or Upma along with the side dishes which include dhal and sambar will be transported to the respective schools by vans," Amudha, who is additional chief secretary, said.

The CM announced on the floor of the Assembly on May 6, 2022, to implement the free breakfast scheme for Class I to V students. He launched the first phase on September 15 in Madurai.

On Sunday, Stalin had said: "From the days of Justice Party to the Dravidian Model government, we provide food to the children to address hunger and give them education. This is not mere food, but a foundation for growth."

(With inputs from PTI)