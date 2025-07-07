Stalin extends birthday greetings to Dhoni, calls him a rare 'OG'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday greeted World Cup-winning former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni on his birthday and heaped praises on him.

The ruling DMK president also described Dhoni as an "OG," a term used to refer to an exceptional individual in a particular field.

"Happy birthday to @msdhoni, a rare OG, who turned pressure into poetry with every move. You proved that greatness isn't born, it's built — one decision, one run, one quiet triumph at a time. #HappyBirthdayDhoni," the CM said in a post on 'X.'

He also shared a picture of himself with the IPL star.