Staff trio from pvt bank cheats NRI couple of Rs 8 cr, nabbed

CHENNAI: The city police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested three persons - a deputy manager and two cashiers with IndusInd Bank's Anna Nagar branch for misappropriation of over Rs 8 crore from customer bank accounts by fraudulent means.

The arrested persons were identified as Venugopal (50) (deputy manager) and cashiers Kulothungan (49) and Dhanasekaran (41).

The Bank Fraud Investigation Wing (BFIW) of the CCB initiated investigations based on a complaint from a relative of an NRI couple who held bank accounts in the Anna Nagar branch.

The couple, living in the United States, realised that funds worth Rs 1.43 crore were misappropriated from their NRE (non-resident external) and NRO (non-resident ordinary) accounts between 2015 and 2020 by forging their signatures on cheques.

A probe by the CCB investigators revealed that the bank staff had misappropriated money from more customers apart from the NRI couple. The staff had forged customer signatures and took money from Fixed Deposits (FD) and usurped over Rs 8 crore over the years.

The police team arrested the staff at various places in the city on Tuesday. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.