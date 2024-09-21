SS Hyderbad Biriyani outlet in Kodungaiyur sealed after many customers fall ill

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu food safety department has sealed the SS Hyderabad Biriyani restaurant in Kodungaiyur and issued a warning to the chain of restaurants after the restaurant kitchen was found to be unclean and unhygienic.

“The SS Hyderabad Biriyani chain of restaurants has been given a strict warning by the food safety department stating that no complaints regarding the substandard food will be entertained. They should also ensure that all hygiene practices are followed and food quality is maintained,” said designated food safety officer P Satheesh Kumar.

The action was taken after over 40 people complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after a few hours of eating Biriyani at the restaurant on Monday. The patients were admitted to the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet and private hospitals in the locality. All of them are stable now.

The food safety department officials visited the SS Hyderabad Biriyani outlet in Kodungaiyur and the central kitchen of the chain of restaurants in Tiruvallur. However, the food safety department officials could not collect the samples as the management had cleared the remaining food on Monday itself and the complaint was filed later.

“We could not trace the distributor of the meat to the restaurant but contamination of meat is common. The restaurants have been asked to ensure proper storage of meat so that such incidents can be avoided. The restaurant owners have also been asked to ensure meat procurement from licensed vendors. The inquiry is being done,” said Satheesh Kumar.

Food safety department officials also advised that the public should be aware of the risks of eating outside due to the possibility of water and food contamination.

In another instance, four members of a family from Cuddalore fell sick after consuming chicken fried rice. They were admitted to the hospital after suffering diarrhoea and vomiting. The family had raised the issue with the food safety department. The food safety officials undertook an inspection of the restaurant and closed the restaurant. They also seized expired spices from the restaurant.