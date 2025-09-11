SR’s Chennai division to install 113 elevators, 41 escalators

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway plans to install additional 113 elevators and 41 escalators in the division. At key stations like Ennore, Minjur, Avadi, Ambur, Vandalur, Guduvancheri and Mambalam, 60 more elevators will be installed.

Egmore station, as a part of redevelopment, would be provided with 44 elevators and 31 escalators and Tambaram with 9 elevators and 10 escalators. Escalators are under construction at Mambalam, Avadi, Guindy and Chengalpattu.

The division, in which more than 12.4 lakh people travel through every day, is upgrading infrastructure at stations by installing modern elevators and escalators to ensure hassle-free movements across platforms, said a press release from SR. These facilities are particularly beneficial for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, patients, families with children and passengers with luggage.

“Definitely, elevators and escalators will help people especially in places like Putlur, where the station is located close to Angalaparameshwari and Veera Anjaneya temples, as most devotees are senior citizens and pregnant women,” said K Baskar of Tiruvallur Railway Passengers Association. “Installation of elevators at Tiruvallur station, which has been delayed for a long time, must be completed soon.”