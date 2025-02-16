SRM Vadapalani to host intercollegiate event on Feb 17

CHENNAI: The Faculty of Management, MBA, at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Vadapalani, in Chennai, is all set to host its intercollegiate event, Desafio’25, tomorrow (Feb 17) bringing together over 350 participants from many institutions.

The event features 12 dynamic competitions, each evaluated by an esteemed panel of individual judges. Aimed at fostering business acumen and leadership skills, Desafio’25 serves as a platform for young management aspirants to showcase their talents in innovation, strategy, and entrepreneurship.

The inauguration will be graced by Kirubakaran Maikkapillai, founder and CEO of Divine Foods, who will share insights from his entrepreneurial journey.

With an impressive line-up of contests and an enthusiastic turnout, Desafio’25 promises to be a remarkable gathering.