SRM IST, CCU Taiwan jointly host ICPBSSC

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) hosted the three-day International Conference on Precision Bio-Medicine and Sustainable Smart City Development (ICPBSSC) in collaboration with National Chung Cheng University (CCU), Taiwan.

The conference attracted around 300 participants from various academic institutions, creating a vibrant forum for discussing cutting-edge advancements in technology, medicine, and sustainable development.

The conference aimed to foster research collaborations and explore new directions between CCU and SRM IST students and faculty.

At the inauguration, Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRM IST, highlighted the importance of global cooperation in innovation, stating, “This conference underscores our collective dedication to harnessing technology for societal advancement, demonstrating the strength of our collaboration between academia, industry, and government.”

Dr Shaw-Jenq Tsai, President of CCU, articulated the conference’s core objective, noting, “The conference aims to provide a platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge dissemination.”

Dr Yang Lung-Jieh, Director of Science and Technology at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC), Delhi, delivered a key address on Taiwan's NSTC policies for international collaborations. His insights are expected to benefit SRMIST students and professionals by enhancing opportunities for global research partnerships.