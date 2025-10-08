SRIHER organises breast cancer awareness rally

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Occupational Therapy organised a breast cancer awareness rally recently.

The event aimed to create awareness and highlight the importance of early detection, prevention and community support for individuals affected by breast cancer.

More than 250 students, faculty members of SRIHER participated in the rally with the placards, banners and slogans that spread a strong message of awareness and hope. The general public who visited the hospital also witnessed the event.