SRIHER observes World Disability Day

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) observed World Disability Day on the theme ‘D(Th)isability: A Right, Not a Request’ on Saturday.

The event highlighted resilience, inclusion and empowerment with talks from two speakers who have overcome physical challenges to excel in their professional and academic fields and alumni of the institution.

PA Abhinand, Assistant Professor, department of bioinformatics, who lives with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) shared his life journey. “SMA is a genetic disorder characterised by progressive weakness and wasting of skeletal muscles due to the degeneration of motor neurons,” he added.

Abhinand requires support from a caregiver for all activities yet continues to inspire thousands through his achievements and leadership. He has published 20 research articles and authored two book chapters.

The second speaker, Sushmitha Murali was born with dwarfism. She’s a research scholar at Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, and also a recipient of the UGC National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities. She has authored more than 10 research papers in international journals.

Medical College Dean, Dr K Balaji Singh, faculty members and MBBS and Paramedical students participated in the event.