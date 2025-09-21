SRIHER celebrates 40th Founder's Day with fanfare

CHENNAI: Gold medals, awards, and recognitions for staff, students, teachers, and researchers marked the 40th Founder's Day and University Day celebrations of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), held on the 90th birth anniversary of founder-chancellor NPV Ramasamy Udayar.

For outstanding performance in the MBBS programme, PR Veena and Dr Sanjana V received three gold medals each. In total, 33 students were awarded gold medals and 67 received cash prizes. As many as 333 employees were honoured with gold medals and cash awards for their contributions. Lifetime achievement awards were conferred on Vice-Chancellor Dr Uma Sekar and Dr G Usha Rani, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Dr PM Venkata Sai, Professor of Radiology, received the Mentoring Excellence Award. Outstanding Service Awards were presented to Deputy General Manager S Elumalai, Anatomy Department attendants B Arockianathan, N Subramanian and G David, and Mortuary Health Assistants V Vengaiah and Chinnayogiah.

Chancellor VR Venkataachalam, Pro-Chancellor RV Sengutuvan and trustee Samyuktha Venkataachalam of the Sri Ramachandra Educational and Health Trust presented the medals and awards to the best students, teachers, nurses, research scholars, sportspersons, NSS and NCC volunteers, alumni and long-serving staff.

Dr S Thanikachalam, Chairman and Director of the Cardiac Care Centre and former Vice-Chancellor, paid tribute to founder-chancellor NPV Ramasamy Udayar. Vice-Chancellor Dr Uma Sekar welcomed the gathering.