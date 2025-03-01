Sri Lankan Tamil woman wins legal battle to reclaim seized Thali chain from Chennai Customs

CHENNAI: As the Sri Lankan Tamil woman Arasilnpamaty Mathiaparam's family left the city airport on Friday night with the gold reclaimed from the customs department, their resilience underscored a broader message: the right to dignity, culture, and justice can prevail even in the face of bureaucratic overreach.

The family of the young woman, newly married in December 2023, has successfully reclaimed her sacred gold thali chain after a grueling 14-month court battle against Chennai airport Customs, which had confiscated the jewellery on allegations of smuggling.

The Madras High Court ruled in her favor, declaring the seizure unlawful and ordering its return, in a verdict celebrated as a triumph of justice by her family.

Arasilnpamaty Mathiaparam, accompanied by relatives, arrived at Chennai International Airport from Sri Lanka in December 2023. During a routine customs check, officials confiscated the thali chain (a symbol of marital status in Tamil culture), along with gold chains and bangles worn by her and two other women, labeling them “smuggled goods.” The bride vehemently protested, arguing that her thali held deep cultural and emotional significance and could not be classified as contraband.

Undeterred, the woman pursued legal action, filing a petition through lawyers at the Madras High Court. She contended that the seizure violated her rights, emphasizing the thali ’s sacred role in Tamil tradition. The court, after over a year of hearings, delivered a landmark verdict on February 14, 2025. It criticized customs officials for failing to distinguish between personal jewelry and smuggled goods, stating, “A woman’s thali chain is integral to her identity and cannot be treated as illicit gold.” The court also mandated departmental action against the officers involved.

Despite the customs department appealing the decision, the court upheld its initial order. On Friday night, the woman’s family, (as Arasilnpamaty Mathiaparam is away in France) accompanied by lawyers, arrived at the airport customs office to reclaim the thali . Officials returned the chain after completing formalities, including signed affidavits and conditions tied to the ongoing appeal.

“Justice has won!” the family declared joyously after retrieving the chain. Relatives expressed relief, highlighting the emotional toll of the prolonged fight. “This thali isn’t just gold—it’s a part of our culture and her marriage,” a family member said.