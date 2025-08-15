Begin typing your search...

    Speeding car overturns in Nanganallur after driver turns to avoid hitting dog

    Police said he had visited a friend in Nanganallur and was returning home when the incident occurred.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Aug 2025 1:15 PM IST
    Speeding car overturns in Nanganallur after driver turns to avoid hitting dog
    X

    Visual from the spot 

    CHENNAI: A 21-year-old music college student escaped with minor injuries after his speeding car overturned in Nanganallur late on Thursday night while trying to avoid hitting a dog.

    Police said he had visited a friend in Nanganallur and was returning home when the incident occurred.

    While passing through the Thillai Ganga Nagar subway, Varun swerved sharply to avoid a dog that ran across the road.

    The car veered off course, crashed into a tree, and overturned.

    Residents rushed to the spot and rescued Varun from the overturned vehicle. He sustained minor injuries.

    The St. Thomas Mount traffic investigation police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

    Nanganalluraccidentoverturned
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X