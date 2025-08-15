Begin typing your search...
Speeding car overturns in Nanganallur after driver turns to avoid hitting dog
Police said he had visited a friend in Nanganallur and was returning home when the incident occurred.
CHENNAI: A 21-year-old music college student escaped with minor injuries after his speeding car overturned in Nanganallur late on Thursday night while trying to avoid hitting a dog.
While passing through the Thillai Ganga Nagar subway, Varun swerved sharply to avoid a dog that ran across the road.
The car veered off course, crashed into a tree, and overturned.
Residents rushed to the spot and rescued Varun from the overturned vehicle. He sustained minor injuries.
The St. Thomas Mount traffic investigation police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.
