Speeding car overturns in Nanganallur after driver turns to avoid hitting dog

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old music college student escaped with minor injuries after his speeding car overturned in Nanganallur late on Thursday night while trying to avoid hitting a dog.

Police said he had visited a friend in Nanganallur and was returning home when the incident occurred.

While passing through the Thillai Ganga Nagar subway, Varun swerved sharply to avoid a dog that ran across the road.

The car veered off course, crashed into a tree, and overturned.

Residents rushed to the spot and rescued Varun from the overturned vehicle. He sustained minor injuries.

The St. Thomas Mount traffic investigation police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.