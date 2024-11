Special trains to be operated on Kattankulathur - Tambaram route on 4 November

CHENNAI: In order to manage post-Deepavali travel rush, special trains will run on November 4 (Monday) on Kattankulathur - Tambaram route.

As passengers will be returning from their hometown, Kilambakkam bus terminus is likely to be crowded, hence this arrangement has been made.

The first train departs from Kattankulathur railway station at 4 am on Monday (Nov 4). After that, it has been said that the trains will depart at 4.30, 5.00, 5.45 and 6.20 am.