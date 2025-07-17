Special trains between Ernakulam, Patna via TN announced

CHENNAI: To manage the seasonal travel demand between the south and north, Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Ernakulam Junction and Patna, which will benefit passengers from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Train no. 06085 Ernakulam Jn–Patna Special will leave Ernakulam at 11 pm on July 25, August 1, 8, and 15 (Fridays) and reach Patna at 3.30 pm on the fourth day. The return service, train no. 06086 Patna–Ernakulam Jn Special, will depart Patna at 11.45 pm on July 28, August 4, 11, and 18 (Wednesdays), reaching Ernakulam at 10.30 pm on the fourth day.

In Tamil Nadu, the trains will halt at Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, and Perambur. The coach composition includes 1 AC two-tier, 2 AC three-tier, 13 sleeper class, 4 general second class, and 2 Divyangjan-friendly second class coaches.