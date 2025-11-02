CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR ) would operate special trains between Chennai and Kollam (Kerala) clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala season, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train No 06111 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.55 pm on Fridays from November 14 to January 16 and reach Kollam at 04:30 pm, the next day (10 services). In return direction, Train No 06112 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Express Special will leave Kollam at 07.35 pm on Saturdays from November 15 to January 17 and reach Chennai Egmore at 12.00 pm. the next day (10 services).

Train No 06113 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Weekly Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.50 pm on Sundays from November 16 to January 18 and reach Kollam at 04.30 pm, the next day (10.services). In return direction, Train No 06114 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express Special will leave Kollam at 06.30 pm on Mondays from November 17 to January 19 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 am, the next day (10 services).

Coach composition for Train no 06111/ 06112 , Train no 06113/06114 will be of two AC two tier coaches, eight AC three tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.

Train No 06119 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Weekly Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 03.10 pm on Wednesdays from November 19 to January 21 and reach Kollam at 06.40 am, the next day (10 services). In return direction, Train No 06120 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express Special will leave Kollam at 10.40 am on Thursdays from November 20 to January 22 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 03.30 am , the next day (10 services).

Coach composition will be of 15 AC three tier economy coaches and two luggage cum

brake vans.

Train No 06127 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Weekly Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.50 pm on Thursdays from November 20 to January 22 and reach Kollam at 04.30 pm, the next day (10 services). In return direction, Train No 06128 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express Special will leave Kollam at 06.30 pm on Fridays from November 21 to January 23 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 am, the next day (10 services).

Train No 06117 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Weekly Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.50 pm on Saturdays from November 22 to January 24 and reach Kollam at 04:30 pm, the next day (10 services). In return direction, Train No 06118 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express special will leave Kollam at 06.30 pm on Sundays from November 23 to January 25 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 am, the next day (10 services).

Coach composition for Train no 06127/06128 and Train no 06117/06118 will be of seven AC three tier coaches, four AC three tier economy coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.

All the special trains will have stoppages at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam and Katpadi. Advance Reservation for the Sabari special trains will open at 08.00 am on November 4(Tuesday), added the release.