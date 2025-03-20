Special trains announced between Chennai - Podanur for Ramzan festival

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Wednesday announced the operation of a pair of special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Ramzan Festival.

Train No. 06027 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Podanur Superfast special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.20 hrs on March 30 (Sunday) and reach Podanur at 8 am, the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 06028 Podanur – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast special will leave Podanur at 11.30 pm on March 31 (Monday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8.20 am, the next day (1 Service).

Advance Reservation for the above special trains consisting of 10 AC tier-III, seven sleeper class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans will open at 8 am on March 20, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.