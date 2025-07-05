Special training classes held for doctors in GCC-run hospital

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Friday inaugurated special training classes for the newly recruited postgraduate doctors in hospitals and health centres operated by city Corporation.

Recently, the GCC had recruited 113 PG doctors for the 150 vacant posts in the health department to work in the urban primary health centres, urban wellness centres, urban community health centres.

As part of the induction programme, Mayor Priya held the training session and explained the extent of medical service needed for the department to upkeep public health. Training classes would be held until Saturday for all the PG doctors, who will be in the local body service for the next two years.

It may be noted that under GCC, there are 140 urban primary health centres, 200 urban wellness centres, 16 urban community centres, three maternity hospitals and one communicable diseases hospital. As many as 155 medical posts remained vacant. Recently, five doctors and 113 PG doctors were newly recruited to fill the vacant posts.