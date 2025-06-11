Special train services between Tambaram, Thiruvananthapuram extended to June 13

CHENNAI: Services of a pair of special trains operated between Tambaram and Thiruvananthapuram would be extended, Southern Railway (SR) announced on Wednesday.

Train 06035 Tambaram – Thiruvananthapuram north AC special leaving Tambaram at 7.30 pm on Friday and reaching Thiruvananthapuram North at 11.30 am the next day will be extended to run on June 13 (1 service). Train 06036 Thiruvananthapuram north – Tambaram AC special leaving Thiruvananthapuram north at 3.25 pm on Sunday and reaching Tambaram at 7.40 am the next day will be extended to run on June 15 (1 service). Advance reservation for the above special trains are open, a release issued by SR said.

Revision in train timing

The Northern Railway has notified the revision in timings of Train 20497 Rameswaram-Firozpur Humsafar superfast express at Firozpur station due to introduction of new trains from June 17. The train will arrive at Firozpur at 1.55 pm instead of 1.30 pm. There will be no change in the timings of trains at other stations/zones.