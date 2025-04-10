Special train service between Chennai Central - Bhagat Ki Kothi

CHENNAI: Train No. 06057 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Bhagat Ki Kothi Super fast special will leave Chennai Central at 7.45 pm on 13 April (Sunday) and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi, Rajasthan at 12.30 pm, the third day (1 Service)

In return direction, Train No. 06058 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Super fast Special will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi at 05.30 am on 16 April (Wednesday) and reach Chennai Central at 11.15 pm, the next day (1 Service)

Coach Composition: 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 2- AC Three Tier Coaches, 16-Sleeper Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)