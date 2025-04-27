Special summer trains between Tambaram and Podanur announced, check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the operation of the following special trains to clear the extra rush during the summer season.

Train 06185 Tambaram-Podanur weekly special will leave Tambaram at 5.05 pm on May 9, 16, 23, and 30, and June 6 (Friday) and reach Podanur at 7.45 am on the next day (5 services).

Train 06186 Podanur-Tambaram weekly special will leave Podanur at 11.55 pm on April 11, 18, 25, June 1, and 8 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 12.15 pm on the next day (5 services).