Special link buses for Deepavali rush in Chennai

CHENNAI: To ease traffic congestion in Chennai city and to facilitate smooth travel for passengers heading to their native places for Deepavali, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation will operate special link services between October 16 and 19.

According to an official release from MTC, all long-distance buses departing from Chennai during the four days will be operated from three bus termini: Kilambakkam, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram.

While regular city bus services are already available to connect different parts of Chennai with these termini, the MTC said an additional 275 special link buses would be operated over the four days to help passengers reach the depots easily and board long-distance buses.