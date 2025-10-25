Special drive to widen Adyar river mouth intensified on CM's order

CHENNAI: A special operation to desilt and widen the mouth of the Adyar River is underway on a "war footing" following a surprise inspection and subsequent directive from the Chief Minister on Friday.

The work, initially begun by the Water Resources Department (WRD) in September ahead of the Northeast Monsoon, was accelerated after the CM's visit. The primary goal is to clear silt deposits that consistently accumulate at the river mouth due to wave action, which impedes the smooth flow of floodwater into the sea.

To expedite the process, the Chief Minister ordered the deployment of additional machinery. Consequently, the number of machines has been progressively increased since the evening of Friday. The operation now involves a significant fleet, including 12 poclaine machines and 4 JCBs, working round-the-clock to remove silt deposits and widen the estuary.

Senior WRD officials have inspected the site to monitor the progress.

To ensure continuous oversight, a special team has been constituted under the leadership of Superintending Engineer K. Selvakumar. This team includes Executive Engineer G. R. Radhakrishna, Assistant Executive Engineer Mahendrakumar, and Assistant Engineer R. Sathishkumar. Furthermore, three additional field engineers have been deputed from the Krishna Water Special Project Division to ensure the work is completed swiftly.

This pre-monsoon initiative is expected to facilitate the rapid drainage of floodwater from the Adyar River, mitigating potential inundation in surrounding areas during heavy rains.