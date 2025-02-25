IIT-Madras gets $1 million grant as first hyperloop test track is ready

CHENNAI: Union minister for Railways, Electronics, and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has announced a third grant of $1 million for the continued development of the hyperloop project at IIT-Madras.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Global Hyperloop Competition 2025, held at Discovery, IIT-Madras Satellite Campus in Thaiyur, Vaishnaw emphasised the crucial role this funding will play in advancing cutting-edge transportation technologies.

The minister highlighted the completion of the 422-metre-long hyperloop test track, India's first, at the IIT-Madras campus.

He expressed his optimism that the project's development will serve as a major milestone in revolutionising transportation in the country.

"The first pod of the test track is ready at the IIT-Madras' Thaiyur campus. With two prior grants of $1 million each, this third grant will bolster the efforts to refine the hyperloop project," Vaishnaw noted.

The minister also shared a video of the test track on his social media handle.

The hyperloop project at @iitmadras; Government-academia collaboration is driving innovation in futuristic transportation. pic.twitter.com/S1r1wirK5o — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 24, 2025

Indicating plans for a commercial rollout, he said, "once we reach a pre-commercial stage with a ready product, we will look to initiate our first commercial hyperloop project within the railway system. We are considering sites for a 40-50 km stretch for this initiative," he said.

In another significant announcement, Vaishnaw revealed that the Indian Railways and IIT-Madras will collaborate on developing vertical take-off and landing vehicle technology.

"Funded by the Railways, this partnership is expected to drive advancements in modern, sustainable travel solutions, further solidifying India's position as a leader in global transportation innovation," he added.

The Global Hyperloop Competition 2025, which saw participation from 10 teams comprising 200 students, provided a platform for the next generation of engineers to present their visions for hyperloop technology.

The event also attracted 150 industry delegates from across the world, spanning mobility, research, and hyperloop sectors.

Pankaj Sharma, principal executive director at the Railway Board, highlighted the event's significance, declaring, "This competition is not only a celebration of innovation but a testament to how India is positioning itself at the forefront of transportation technology."

IIT-Madras director, V Kamakoti, expressed his confidence in the transformative potential of hyperloop, saying, "The day is fast approaching when our country will realise rapid hyperloop connectivity between major destinations, ushering in a new era of fast and efficient transportation."

The competition featured three key categories such as Pod Demonstration, which showcased functional hyperloop pod prototypes; Hyperloop Innoquest, a case study challenge focused on the technology's implementation; and DesignX, a platform for presenting innovative Hyperloop designs.

The project was supported by the Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, Ansys, SAE India, and IITM Pravartak.