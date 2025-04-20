South's first, India’s second AC EMU train chugs out of Chennai Beach station

CHENNAI: Suburban rail commuters milling about the Chennai Beach station on Saturday morning had a rather cool surprise awaiting them – a fully air-conditioned EMU train, ready to make its maiden run. The city, which is used to sweltering tropical heat, bid adieu to the humdrum of rusty-old EMUs (Electrical Multiple Units) and embraced the swag of the cozy, air conditioned coaches.

South India's first AC EMU made its inaugural run on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu corridor, marking yet another significant episode in the suburban rail network that is often hailed by many as the transport lifeline of the city and its neighbourhoods.

The AC EMU service was first introduced in the Mumbai suburban. Following its success, it has been introduced in Chennai suburban Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section which registers high footfalls, a Southern Railway notification said.

Without much fanfare, the maiden service (train no 49003) was flagged off from Chennai Beach at 7 am, as senior motorman Pichandi blared the horn and piloted the ICF-made train out of the platform, marking a significant addition to the Chennai Suburban fleet. However, the maiden service was largely empty, probably due to a lack of familiarity as well as timing, cost and limited stops.

The train is equipped with more features than the regular EMU rakes, such as automatic doors and passenger information system.

An official notification issued by the SR confirmed that the minimum fare of the AC service is Rs 35 (up to 10 km) and the maximum fare Rs 105 (56 – 60 km).

A total of six services, three in each direction, will be operated on the route –Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu (four services) and Chennai Beach to Tambaram (two services) –all days except Sundays.

The state-of-the-art 12-car AC EMUs are equipped with several modern features that offer Metro-like comfort with a higher carrying capacity of around 5000 passengers.