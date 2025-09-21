Southern Railway plants 1,500 saplings at major stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway (SR) organised a tree plantation drive across the division as part of Swachhata Hi Seva and over 1,500 saplings were planted on Sunday.

The saplings were planted at major stations, workshops, and railway colonies including Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tiruttani, Jolarpettai, Velachery, Melmaruvattur, and Tambaram.

Shailendra Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai division, initiated the drive at RPF Parade Ground at Ayanavaram along with other officials. Beyond cleanliness, the Swachhata Hi Seva focuses on waste reduction, recycling, and sustainability, and also promotes reduce, reuse, recycle initiatives and waste to art projects.

The drive involves collective participation promoting responsible waste management, said a communique issued by SR.