Southern Railway plans additional AC EMU train service on Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu route

CHENNAI: In response to rising passenger demand and the need for comfortable travel during summer, Southern Railway has announced plans to introduce an additional air-conditioned (AC) electric train service on the Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu suburban route.

Currently, over 7 lakh commuters use the suburban electric train network in Chennai daily, making it a vital mode of transport connecting the city with its outskirts. To help passengers cope with the intense heat, an AC suburban train service was launched on March 19 along this route, with ticket fares ranging from Rs 35 to Rs 105.

The service has been well-received by the public. Initially operated only three times a day, the frequency was later increased to eight daily trips due to growing demand.

Presently, around 2,500 commuters use the AC service every day, and railway officials expect this number to increase in the coming weeks, said a Daily Thanthi report.

To further improve services, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur plans to manufacture 10 new AC electric train sets this year. Of these, one is expected to be deployed as an additional service on the Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu route.

A senior railway official stated that there are also ongoing discussions about reducing ticket fares to make the service more accessible to the general public.