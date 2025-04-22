Southern Railway dispatches first parcel rake from Tambaram to Tatanagar

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR) on Tuesday dispatched the first parcel rake using BCN Wagons (Deemed VP) from Tambaram to Tatanagar (Jamshedpur, Jharkhand), marking the second such initiative involving BCN wagons for parcel loading and reinforcing Indian Railways' commitment to boost freight traffic with innovative solutions.

According to an official communique from SR, a total of 440 tonnes of tyres were loaded in a rake consisting of 30 BCN wagons at Tambaram. The parcel rake was dispatched to Tatanagar (TATA), covering a distance of 1,624 km and generating revenue of Rs 18.5 lakh (excluding GST). The initiative was executed by M/s. Shriniwasa Roadways Pvt. Ltd in Chennai, a leading company specialising in multimodal logistics solutions, the release added.