Southern Railway conducts trial run of train held on Beach-Egmore fourth line

CHENNAI: The Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) of Southern Railway on Thursday conducted a high-speed trial run on the newly laid Electrified Broad Gauge 4th line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore.

The trial run was held from 10 am to 2.30 pm with the PCCE and a team of officials from the electrical department travelling on board the inspection car which was a part of the formation operated from Beach to Egmore.

Railway officials said that the trial was one of the many inspections conducted prior to preparing for the statutory inspection of the Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS), who would certify the line for commercial use. “During today’s inspection, the train was not running at high-speed. This trial is done to check the functioning of electrical systems on the newly-laid route. The train was run at less than 20 km/h and the efficacy of the electrical networks, mainly the signalling system, was tested in the process,” a railway officer said.

A crucial link that could ease train congestion, mainly suburban trains on the Beach-Tambaram section, is the fourth line broad gauge work between Beach and Egmore, which commenced in the middle of 2023. It was delayed due to land acquisition row after the RBI refused to part with 0.5 hectares of land parcel required for the project.

Execution of the project also affected suburban train services on the section, with the railways terminating MRTS service at Chintadripet for several months. Thursday’s trial run has revived hopes of early completion of work, which could augment suburban train frequency besides decongesting the express train movement on the route.