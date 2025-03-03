Southern Railway announces two new EMUs from Chennai Central to Gummidipundi

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has introduced two new EMU services from Chennai to Gummidipundi due to passengers repeated requests.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Gummidipundi - Dr MGR Chennai Central EMU local will leave Gummidipundi at 9.10 am.

Dr MGR Chennai Central - Gummidipundi EMU local will leave Chennai Central at 10.35 pm.

Earlier, Chennai Railway Division has announced the introduction of four new EMUs from Chennai for the convenience of passengers from March 3.