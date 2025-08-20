Southern Railway announces special trains for Navaratri, Deepavali, Chhath holidays

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Navaratri, Deepavali and Chhath, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train 06055 Podanur-Barauni weekly express special will leave Podanur at 11.50 am on September 6, 13, 20, and 27; October 4, 11,18, and 25; and November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Saturdays) and reach Barauni at 2.30 pm on the third day (13 services).

In the return direction, Train 06056 Barauni-Podanur weekly express special will leave Barauni at 11.45 pm on September 9, 16, 23 and 30; October 7, 14, 21 and 28; November 4, 11, 18, and 25, and December 2 (Tuesdays) and reach Podanur at 3.45 am on the third day (13 Services). Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, 17 sleeper class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly). Trains will have stoppages at Erode, Salem, Katpadi and Perambur.

Train 06063 Coimbatore Dhanbad weekly express special will leave Coimbatore at 11.50 am on September 5, 12, 19, and 26; October 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31; November 7, 14, 21 and 28 (Friday) and reach Dhanbad at 8.30 am on the third day (13 Services).

In the return direction, Train 06064 Dhanbad-Coimbatore weekly express special will leave Dhanbad at 6 am on September 8, 15, 22 and 29; October 6, 13, 20 and 27; November 3, 10, 17 and 24 and December 1 (Monday) and reach Coimbatore at 3.45 am on the third day (13 services). Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, 15 sleeper class coaches and two second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

Advance reservation will open at 8 am today (Thursday) from Southern Railway end, added the statement.