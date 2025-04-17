Southern Railway announces one-way special trains for summer season

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced the operation of one-way special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train No 06071 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin One Way Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.50 pm on April 18 (Friday) and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.50 pm the third day (1 Service).

Train No 06075 Mangaluru Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin One Way Superfast Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 4 pm on April 18 (Friday) and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 8 am the third day (1 Service).

The two trains will consist of 20 Sleeper Class Coaches and two Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly). Advance reservations for the above one-way special trains are open from 2.15 pm on April 17, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.