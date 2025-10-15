Southern Railway announces extra EMU trains for Deepavali festival weekend rush

CHENNAI: With thousands of passengers expected to travel through the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus during the Deepavali season, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway has announced special EMU suburban train services to manage both the outbound and return festive rush.

Ahead of the festival, three special EMU passenger trains will operate between Tambaram and Guduvancheri on October 17 (Friday), aimed at easing congestion at Tambaram and facilitating smoother suburban access toward Kilambakkam. The trains will depart Tambaram at 7.45 pm, 8.10 pm, and 8.35 pm, with stops at Perungalathur, Vandalur, Urapakkam and ending at Guduvancheri.

To manage the post-Diwali return rush, six more EMU specials will run between Kattangulathur and Tambaram on October 22 (Wednesday). These early-morning services, from 4 am to 6.25 am, will help clear the influx of passengers arriving. Each train will have a five-minute halt at Potheri for the convenience of commuters from nearby suburbs.