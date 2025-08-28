Begin typing your search...
Southern Railway announces cancellation of two MEMU trains on August 29
Katpadi to Jolarpettai MEMU passenger leaving Katpadi at 10:30 am, Jolarpettai to Katpadi MEMU passenger leaving Jolarpettai at 12:55 pm would be fully cancelled
CHENNAI: Two MEMU trains are fully cancelled as part of maintenance works between Katpadi and Latteri (Vellore) railway station from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm on August 29 (Friday), said a Southern Railway statement.
Katpadi to Jolarpettai MEMU passenger leaving Katpadi at 10:30 am, Jolarpettai to Katpadi MEMU passenger leaving Jolarpettai at 12:55 pm would be fully cancelled on Friday.
Next Story