Southern Railway announces cancellation of MEMU trains on Dec 6; check details here

CHENNAI: A pair of MEMU passenger trains operated between Katpadi and Jolarpettai would be cancelled on Friday owing to ongoing engineering works permitted in Arakkonam - Jolarpettai section between Valathoor and Melpatti from 10:55 am to 2:55 pm on December 6 (4 Hours).

Katpadi – Jolarpettai MEMU passenger leaving Katpadi at 09:30 am and Jolarpettai – Katpadi MEMU passenger leaving Jolarpettai at 12:45 pm would be fully cancelled on December 6, a release issued by Southern Railway said.