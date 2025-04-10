South African prisoner assaults another inmate at Puzhal women's jail, booked

CHENNAI: Princess Somo, a South African inmate at the Puzhal women's prison., was booked for allegedly assaulting another inmate, Jayalakshmi. The incident occurred last Tuesday when Jayalakshmi was cleaning the area where foreign prisoners were held inside the prison premises.

The argument soon escalated into violence, and Somo repeatedly assaulted Jayalakshmi, according to the police. The other prisoners and guards rushed to intervene, and Jayalakshmi was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputy Prison Officer Anuradha filed a complaint with the Puzhal police on Wednesday, leading to the registration of a case against Princess Somo for assault. The police are currently investigating the incident.