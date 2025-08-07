Son murders father for indulging in extramarital affairs in Guduvanchery

CHENNAI: Triggered by his father's extramarital affairs and his mother's suicide, a 22-year-old man slit his father's throat in Guduvanchery on Tuesday night. He confessed to the murder and was arrested on Wednesday.

Years ago, Karpagam, who resides in Pandur, Guduvanchery, died by suicide, discovering her husband's, Kubendiran, extramarital affairs. Their three sons recently found out that their father was involved in another affair.

The eldest son was married, and his brothers lived with him, while Kubendiran lived alone and worked in a tea stall. The youngest son, Danush, confronted his father while he was back home on Tuesday night, which escalated into an argument that ended with Danush slitting his father's throat.

Onlookers informed the police, while Danush fled. Kubendiran's body was sent to Chengalpattu GH for post-mortem.

During the inquiry, Danush confessed to killing his father, saying he was the reason for his mother's death and that his friends were mocking him due to Kubendiran's affairs. On Wednesday, Danush was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.