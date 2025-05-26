'Something wrong within Tasmac’: Madras HC annuls action on trio

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Monday, quashed the suspension of three Tasmac employees who spoke to the media about alleged irregularities and corruption involving the state-run liquor retailer.

The bench led by Justice B Pugalendhi also, in a significant observation, remarked that "when looking at the available documents, it is evident that something is wrong within the entire Tasmac system."

The Tasmac is run by the government to prevent casualties on account of illicit liquor, and hence should not give any scope for corruption. The complaints of the petitioners were not addressed properly, and hence, they had to vent their grievances before the media, Pugalendhi said.

The three petitioners — M Mayakannan, S Murugan and V Ramasamy; all salesmen with Tasmac — were suspended by the department on August 22, 2022 for giving an interview on August 6, 2022 "with an intent to diminish the name, interest and goodwill of the Tasmac" in violation of employee code of conduct.

The trio, in a petition to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), alleged that Rajeswari, then district manager, Tasmac, Madurai south, colluded with Selvam, supervisor of Tasmac No.5530, Tirumangalam and collected Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 as ‘mamool’ every month from each shop under her control. She also retained the employees who were punished for violating the circular issued by the Tasmac managing director and allowed them to continue in the same shops.

They further alleged that the district manager gave additional charges to certain persons as per her whims and fancies and collected Rs 30,000 for transfer. Those who raised objections were imposed with punishment.

Though an inquiry was ordered based on the petition on May 13, 2022, and a summons issued on May 27, 2022, since no action followed, the petitioners approached the media.