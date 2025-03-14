Solo art show explores nature’s fragile balance

CHENNAI: Nature carries a quiet wisdom a balance of strength and fragility, resilience and impermanence. It offers fleeting moments of beauty, shaping our connection to the world. In ‘Garden of Transience - Particularly Fragile’, artiste Manita Singh explores these qualities, presenting works that capture the delicate, meditative spaces within nature. Through her watercolour paintings, she invites viewers into moments of stillness, where the transience of life unfolds with grace.

The exhibition revolves around the idea of impermanence as beauty. Manita’s botanical depictions, with their intricate petals and delicate forms, symbolise the interconnected ecosystems that sustain life. In a time when urbanisation distances us from nature, her work serves as a reminder of its fragility and importance. "Even though I hold a degree in fine arts, my father has been my greatest mentor. Winning a gold medal at the end of my undergraduate years reinforced my belief in what I was meant to do," says Manita.

Her practice focuses on watercolours, a medium that demands precision and control. "The scale of my work ranges from small to large paintings, requiring a deep understanding of pigments. Watercolours give me a sense of peace — their flow captures the beauty of nature and leaves me in a state of enlightenment," she shares with DT Next.

For Manita, painting botanicals is an ever-evolving process, where she strives to represent plants with accuracy and character. "Through my art, I want to highlight how fragile the Earth is and how important it is to stay connected to the natural world. I hope my work creates awareness and inspires people to care for nature," she says.

Having painted since 1990, Manita initially focused on figurative works, monuments, and Indian miniature doors before finding her passion for botanical art over the past 10-12 years. "As an artist, my goal is to strengthen my bond with nature and share its beauty in a way that encourages preservation," concludes Manita. The exhibition is on view until March 29 at Apparao Galleries.