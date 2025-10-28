Social media requests: Expedite canal dredging works in north Chennai, Deputy CM tells officials

CHENNAI: In a quick response to a social media request to dredge the canals in north Chennai, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin personally inspected the dredging work being carried out in the ponds and canals in the Tondiarpet zone on Monday, and instructed the official to expedite the works.

Addressing the media after the inspection, he said, “The CM has asked for all these precautionary measures to be expedited. In particular, he has asked for immediate attention to the complaints filed by the public on social media. That is why I have come and visited Vyasarpadi, Ambedkar College, Captain Cotton Canal, and Kodungaiyur Canal.”

Pointing to the weather forecast that predicted no heavy rain for the next 10 days, he stated that the State government was ready to face even if there were heavy showers.

He started inspection at the Captain Cotton Canal and Kodungaiyur Canal in Vyasarpadi, then went on to the Link Canal Bridge area on Manali Road. After that, he inspected the works going on at the 2.21-acre Goodshed Lake (Ward 46). In order to store more rainwater, the pond is being widened and deepened to 9.64 acres. The surplus water from this pond will flow towards the Buckingham Canal.

“Cyclone Montha is moving towards Andhra without causing any major damage in Tamil Nadu. However, the weather department has informed us that we can expect 5-8 cm of rain in north Chennai and Tiruvallur,” said Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar. “In North Chennai, 18 canals and 13 ponds have been dredged so far. A total of 331 km of canals have been dredged, and 3.50 lakh tonnes of waste has been disposed.”

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Mayor R Priya, MP Kalanithi Veerasamy, RD Sekar, R Moorthy, and JJ Ebenezer (MLAs), Additional Chief Secretary, Special Project Implementation Department, Pradeep Yadav, and Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumaar, and other government officials were present during the inspection.