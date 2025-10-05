Smoke in Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai express train triggers panic near Arakkonam

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed near Arakkonam railway station after smoke was seen emerging from an express train bound to Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram following a technical issue around 8.25 am on Sunday.

Train no 12696, a superfast express train operated between Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai, was heading towards the city. The emergency chain was pulled after smoke was spotted, and the train halted near Arakkonam railway station.

“The dynamo alternator (an equipment that generates electrical power for the traction motors, which drive the train's wheels) in the B2 coach of the train got stuck and emitted smoke near Arakkonam station around 8.25 am on Sunday. The issue was immediately brought to the attention of the Railway staff, who fixed the mechanical issue swiftly. The express train resumed its journey at 9.00 am,” said an official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway.